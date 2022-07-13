5 Yoga Poses To Relieve Anxiety

Anxiety is a result of stress and is part of the natural fight, flight, or freeze reflex. Anxiety may feel like distress, unease, or dread. Its main aim is to keep a person alert or aware during times of threat.

Sometimes, anxiety can get worse and get in the way of everyday life. This can be experienced more often by people who live with health conditions that result in excessive anxiety, like OCD or GAD. According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, exercise and yoga can help people manage the symptoms of anxiety.

In this article, let's look at a few easy yoga poses that can help manage anxiety.