5 Yoga Poses for Neck Pain

Try these yoga poses to get rid of neck pain
Neck pain can be extremely painful and uncomfortable, and can be caused due to various reasons. A few common factors that cause neck pain include repetitive forward movement patterns, poor posture, or not moving your head in other directions.
Don't be surprised if your neck pain extends to other parts of your body. Your neck pain may most commonly convert into shoulder pain or headache. Neck pain can even lead to injuries.
Yoga should be a part of everyone's healthy lifestyle. If not so, it can definitely be a solution to your neck pain. According to PubMed, yoga has the potential to provide pain relief and functional improvements for people who practice it regularly. Yoga can help release any tension you’re holding in your body.
Here are the 5 yoga poses you should try for neck pain.
This is a classic standing posture that may not require a yoga mat. It may help alleviate backache, sciatica, and neck pain. It helps relax your spine, hips, and groin while strengthening your shoulders, chest, and legs. It may also help manage stress and anxiety.
This pose focuses on muscles like latissimus dorsi, internal oblique, gluteus maximus, and medius, hamstrings, and quadriceps.
Stand straight, place your feet about 4 feet apart.
Your right toes should face forward, and your left toes should be placed out at an angle.
Lift your arms parallel to the floor and place your palms downward.
Tilt slightly forward and hinge at your right hip to come forward with your arm and torso.
Bring your hand to your leg, a yoga block, or onto the floor.
Now slowly extend your left arm towards the ceiling.
Look up, forward, or down.
Repeat the pose on both sides and hold it for a minute.
The cat-cow pose is a gentle, simple pose that includes backbend stretches and helps mobilise the spine. This pose helps stretch your torso, shoulders, and neck.
This yoga pose focuses on various muscle groups like erector spinae, rectus abdominis, triceps, serratus anterior, and gluteus maximus.
You can follow these steps:
Go on all fours.
Your wrists go underneath your shoulders, and your knees will be placed underneath your hips.
Make sure you balance your weight evenly on all fours.
Breathe in and look up, let your stomach drop down toward the mat.
Breathe out and tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and your spine should be arched towards the ceiling.
Maintain focus while you practise this pose.
Focus on releasing tension in your body.
Hold the pose for at least 1 minute.
This gentle backbend pose strengthens the spine and buttocks. It helps relax your chest, shoulders, and abdomen.
It helps manage stress and focuses on muscles like erector spinal, gluteal muscles, pectoralis major, trapezius, and latissimus dorsi.
Follow the steps here:
Lie on your stomach and extend your legs behind you.
Make sure the muscles of your lower back, buttocks, and thighs are well-engaged.
Place your elbows under your shoulders, your forearms on the floor, and your palms facing down.
Now gently lift up your upper torso and head.
Slowly lift and engage your lower abdominals to provide support to your back.
Lift up through your spine and out through the crown of your head, do not collapse on your lower back.
Relax in this pose fully, while you remain active and engaged.
Hold this pose for up to 5 minutes.
You can perform this pose by standing with your feet about 6 inches apart and folding the chest to the ground. Try reaching toward the flat surface or bend the arms, and clutch the opposite elbow with the opposite hand.
This pose not only helps deal with insomnia but reduces the frequency of headaches as well. This yoga pose also helps with anxiety. You must make sure that while performing the pose, you sway a little side to side and inhale. Bend your knees as much as required to prevent strain. Gradually you will feel the tension in the hips and legs releasing.
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and relief from anxiety. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood to rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
