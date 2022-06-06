5 Diabetes-friendly Sweet Snacks

Know the best diabetic-friendly snack
(Image: iStock)
If you are someone or know someone who suffers from diabetes, you will understand the difficulty of finding sweet treats with low carbs and no added sugar. Finding healthy and right sweet snacks for diabetics is a challenge.
We have to consider various things like high fiber and protein content, and heart-healthy fats for better blood sugar control. That is why we have decided to make it easy for you.
You should know that there are plenty of nutritious options available in the market and here is a list of a few of them. Include these healthy and diabetic-friendly snacks in your routine.
Dark chocolate can be enjoyed in moderation as a healthy snack by people who crave sweets or desserts.
According to PubMed, dark chocolates are rich in flavonoids, a plant compound that helps prevent insulin resistance and protect the type-2 diabetics against heart problems. Polyphenols in dark chocolate improve insulin sensitivity thus controlling blood sugar.
Such improved insulin sensitivity can help delay, or even prevent, the onset of diabetes. Dark chocolates are lower in sugar, carbs, and calories than milk chocolate.
Make sure to consume dark chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 70%, and do not eat more than 1 ounce (28 grams) at a time.
Pears are among the fruits that can be enjoyed as a dessert and is sweet to an extent that is not harmful to people suffering from diabetes. Pears are rich in fiber with over 4 grams of fiber, with 21.3 grams of carbs, in each 1-cup (140-gram).
Fiber is beneficial for diabetics as it slows the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, and helps stabilize blood sugar levels after consumption.
According to US NIH, consuming fresh pears may be an effective strategy to help improve blood sugar control in diabetes patients.
You can enjoy pears as a sweet and simple snack or cut it into thin, chip-like slices and bake for that crunch.
According to Healthline, people with diabetes can enjoy unsweetened plain Greek yogurt. It is not harmful but beneficial for diabetics due to the higher dose of protein, calcium, and probiotics.
Around 200 grams of Greek yogurt contains 20 grams of protein and an increased intake of protein can support appetite control and reduce your food cravings.
Research also proves that regular consumption of yogurt that is fortified with vitamin D and probiotics can improve blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes.
If you include yogurt in your diet, make sure to opt for plain Greek yogurt and sweeten it with fruits, a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice.
For the people who do not know what does trail mix mean, it is a mix of seeds, dry fruits, and nuts that is usually enjoyed by the hikers or mountaineers due to its portability, convenience, and customization potential.
It is also a great snack for diabetes patients. This snack mix when bought from the market can be high in carbs, calories, and sugar, so it is advisable to prepare it at home.
Most recipes you will find on the internet will have nuts and seeds like almonds, pecans, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. This mix makes it rich in protein and fiber which helps improve insulin sensitivity.
Chia seeds are considered healthy and so is the recipe for chia pudding when prepared carefully. Chia is loaded with omega-3 fats and antioxidants. Consumption of chia pudding can be highly beneficial for your health due to its high levels of proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
They also play a major role in controlling diabetes, slowing the glucose passage in the blood. The fiber in chia seeds helps prevent blood sugar spikes as well. Besides, it has excellent anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, works effectively in diabetes management
You can combine 1/2 cup of almond, oat, or coconut milk with 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and little honey or maple syrup to prepare your healthy chia pudding.
You can also add your favorite fruits and leave them in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
