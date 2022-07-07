5 Yoga Poses for Back Pain

Back pain is a common ailment, especially if you spend half your day at the desk with no breaks and a bad posture. Yoga can be effective in getting rid of back pain. Yoga is a mind-body therapy that even doctors recommend to alleviate back pain and stress. The right yoga poses, when practised the right way, can relax and strengthen your body.

Yoga should be practised every day and can help you heal and prevent health complications. Yoga will help you become more aware of your body and notice the tension points in it.

Here are a few yoga poses that you can practise every day to get rid of back pain.