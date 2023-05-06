'Smoking, Eating Junk Food, & More': Five Things A Cardiologist Won't Do

Heart diseases account for 28.1 percent of all deaths in India, according to a 2016 Indian Council of Medical Research report presented in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

28,449 people died due to heart attacks in 2021 in the country, a National Crime Records Bureau report stated.

This is not encouraging. Especially since this number has only been increasing over the years. Between 2014-2019, deaths due to heart attack increased by 53 percent.

But... the good news is that there are certain things we can do to protect ourselves, to control damage. Here are five things that Dr Saritha Sekhar, Associate Professor and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Kochi's Amrita Hospital, wouldn't do as a cardiologist.