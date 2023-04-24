Why Is There a Multifold Rise in Heart Problems in India? A Cardiologist Writes

Increased incidence of heart ailments, sudden cardiac deaths (SCDs), and heart attacks in India have shot up exponentially.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that India is contributing at least one-fifth of the 17.9 million cardiovascular disease-related deaths worldwide, particularly among younger people.

Off late, the rising number of cases of SCDs and heart attacks in singers, comedians, and actors has drawn our focus to the issue. Recent research shows hard-hitting numbers for Indians’ predisposition towards cardiovascular disorders.