Love Energy Drinks? Here’s Why It’s a Good Idea to Avoid Them in the Summer

Summer, this year, has been awfully warm. And humid too!

With the mercury soaring to a record high already, after the terribly hot May and June, now July and August are also expected to bring on more hot and thirsty days. So it is better to be prepared – than dehydrated!

But if you think being prepared means downing an energy drink or two, you are actually doing the exact opposite of what you actually need to do to sail through the summer in style.