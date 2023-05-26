5 Benefits of Eating Curd in the Summer

Benefits of Eating Curd
(Image: iStock)
Curd has been a part of the Indian diet for ages and we never knew how beneficial it could be. There are various ways to consume curd in your diet- in the form of smoothies, breakfast bowls, lassi, and best as it is with rice and daal or khichdi.
You must have heard your mom always asking you to eat curd during the summers. It is because it keeps the cool from within but most of us are aware of it. today, we are here to discuss more such benefits of curd in this article. Make sure to consume curd by asking a doctor if you are lactose intolerant or you can start eating it in small quantities to know if you feel fine after consuming it
Curd helps improve your digestion and it has this ability due to the presence of various nutrients. Moreover, curd makes enables the body to absorb nutrients from other foods easily. Research also proves that consuming curd may help cure stomach infections like H. Pylori infection.
Curd promotes the production of good bacteria in the stomach and gut. The good bacteria, also known as probiotics help strengthen your immune system and ensure the overall well-being of the body.
According to US NIH, consuming curd on a daily basis can also help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease because it inhibits the formation of cholesterol in the arterial region. Thus, it means that eating yogurt also prevents hypertension and promotes better cardiovascular health.
Curd contains calcium like any other dairy product thus it helps strengthen the bones and teeth. It also contains phosphorous that combines with calcium to promote bone growth. Good calcium levels can prevent arthritis and osteoporosis.
Curd is also a great ingredient for face packs and face scrubs. It is always better than chemical-rich beauty products and helps get rid of dry skin and dandruff on the scalp. Next time, use curd to get glowing skin. Curd contains minerals like vitamin E, zinc, and phosphorous that help improve complexion and skin texture.
