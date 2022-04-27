Caffeine Consumption and its Side Effects

Most of us are caffeine lovers and consume it on a regular basis knowingly or unknowingly. For example, we are well aware of the fact that tea and coffee have high caffeine content but energy drinks and coke also contain caffeine.

According to the US NIH, caffeine has its benefits as well like promoting good mood, and mental health, boosting energy and physical performance, and can be safe if consumed in moderation.

Research shows that caffeine can have various health risks and side effects as well but all might not have to face it because the tolerance to caffeine and its effects depends on genetics and other factors.

We will throw some light on the side effects of caffeine which might be experienced by people if consumed in high amounts.