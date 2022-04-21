Dehydration vs. Overhydration: Why Drinking More Water Isn't Always Good For You

With heatwaves searing through India, scorching the earth and turning people into kebabs, it's hard to overstate the importance of staying hydrated.

Water is essential, mostly because the human body is 70 percent water. Dehydration can come on very quickly in the heat, and with the temperature currently set to the fifth circle of hell, you need to drink all the juices, water, electrolyte drinks, and beverages you can get your hands on.

But while dehydration lies on one end of this spectrum, overhydration lies on the other end.