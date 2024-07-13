Effective Ways To Stay Physically Fit and Active in Monsoon; Check the Tips Here

Here are some effective tips you can try to build your immunity and stay physically fit during monsoon in India:

Indoor Workouts

There is no need to worry about the blistering heat for a few months, but precautions must be taken to protect one and the family from the health hazards associated with the rainy season. One should avoid exercising outdoors in the monsoon season. Instead, one can enrol for online workout classes or invest in a gym membership.

If one has the space to exercise at home, they can do indoor workouts like yoga, dance, and floor exercises using various fitness apps. If one does not have access to a gym, they can also find space to work in open spaces like refuge areas in their buildings or on their staircase.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well

It is important to stay hydrated during the monsoon season. Normally, it is recommended to drink 2-3 litres of water daily. You can ask your doctor and drink enough water to stay hydrated. It is also important to eat a well-balanced diet that includes plenty of home-cooked meals, whole fruits, vegetables, and healthy snacks. Avoid foods that are high in calories and fat, such as bakery foods, fried foods, sweets, chocolates, and sugary drinks.