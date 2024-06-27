Half of Indian Adults Are Physically Unfit, Finds Lancet Study: What We Know

Between the lines: The disparity in the level of physical activity between men and women, however, doesn't just exist in India.

In South Asia, across countries, women have, on average, 14 percent higher insufficient physical activity levels than men. The region ranks the second highest when it comes to adults being “insufficiently physically active.”

Zooming in on India: According to the World Health Organization, a physically fit adult should engage in at least 150-300 minutes of activity weekly. Those who don’t are at a greater risk of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart conditions, etc.

In June 2023, FIT had reported on a study conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Centre, and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, that had stated that at least 11.4 percent of the Indian population has diabetes. Additionally, 15.3 percent of the study’s participants were found to be prediabetic.

Experts have time and time again also pointed that Indians are highly predisposed to diabetes, much more than their Western counterparts.