5 Tips To Prevent Typhoid Fever

The rainy season brings thunderstorms and heavy rains, which can cause a variety of health problems, including typhoid fever. The monsoon rains provide a moist environment, which is favorable for the growth of bacteria and other microbes. One of the most common diseases during the rainy season is typhoid fever.

Typhoid fever is an intestinal infection that is caused by Salmonella typhi and Salmonella paratyphi bacteria. It is a communicable disease that can be spread through contaminated water, food, and close contact.

After being exposed to the bacteria, it can take 10-14 days for the symptoms of typhoid fever to develop, which include fever, headache, general ill-feeling, and abdominal pain. The disease can then get worse, with symptoms such as high fever, chills, and severe diarrhea becoming more common.