5 Tips To Prevent Pneumonia In Monsoon

The monsoon season is expected to bring an increase in respiratory diseases like asthma, allergies, and pneumonia. The monsoon season can trigger respiratory problems.

High humidity, airborne allergens, waterborne diseases, pollution, and indoor air quality can all contribute to an increase in respiratory diseases.

Monsoon season is often associated with high humidity levels, which can create a conducive environment for mold growth, dust mites, and other allergens. These allergens can trigger respiratory allergies and exacerbate conditions such as asthma and allergic rhinitis.

The most common respiratory diseases during the monsoon are influenza, common cold, asthma, pneumonia, and bronchitis. Below are a few tips to prevent pneumonia.