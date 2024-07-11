7 Tips to Prevent Digestive Issues During Monsoon

The rainy season, also known as the monsoon season, is a time of change for many people. The weather becomes humid and warm, and the air is filled with moisture. This can have a significant impact on our digestive system, leading to a number of common issues.

The high humidity and warm temperatures of the monsoon season can create an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. This can lead to contamination of food and water, which can then cause digestive problems. In addition, the monsoon can also lead to poor sanitation, which can further increase the risk of gut issues.

A number of digestive problems are common during the monsoon season, including bloating and gas, loose stools, acidity and indigestion, stomach infections, diarrhea, and more. These problems can be caused by a number of factors, including contaminated food and water, poor sanitation, and stress.

Let us read about some effective tips to prevent digestive issues during monsoon season below.