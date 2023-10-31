How to Enjoy Guilt-Free Diwali? A Nutritionist Shares Portion Control Hacks

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner. With it comes the delight, cheer, and indulgence of our favorite sweets and savory snacks.

While it’s the time of celebration and indulgence, we need to be a little mindful about our intake to stay healthy and maintain our healthy body weight.

Portion control is the key to striking that balance. Let's explore some tips and tricks for portion control ahead of this festive season.