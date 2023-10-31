How to Enjoy Guilt-Free Diwali? A Nutritionist Shares Portion Control Hacks

advertisement
Diwali, the festival of lights, is just around the corner. With it comes the delight, cheer, and indulgence of our favorite sweets and savory snacks.
While it’s the time of celebration and indulgence, we need to be a little mindful about our intake to stay healthy and maintain our healthy body weight.
Portion control is the key to striking that balance. Let's explore some tips and tricks for portion control ahead of this festive season.
One simple yet effective way to control portions is by using smaller plates and bowls. When you put your festive treats on smaller plates, it automatically limits the amount you can eat.
Opting for smaller plates can help you savor your Diwali delicacies without going overboard on calories.
Amidst all the sugary and fried goodies, make a conscious effort to prioritise healthy options.
Load your plate with fresh fruits, salads, and lean protein sources before reaching for those mouthwatering sweets. Replace sugars with natural flavoring agents.
By filling up on healthier foods first, you're less likely to overindulge in the calorie-dense treats.
Mindful eating involves paying close attention to what you're eating and how much while savoring each bite. It's all too easy to gobble down sweets without even realising how much you've consumed.
Instead, take your time to savor the flavors, textures, and aromas of your favorite Diwali dishes. Sometimes you nibble on something just because you are bored, instead, be a little vigilant.
This will help you recognise when you're satisfied, preventing unnecessary calorie intake.
Before you dig into the festive feast, set a limit for yourself. Decide how many sweets or snacks you'll allow yourself to enjoy and stick to that limit.
Setting boundaries will help you avoid mindless munching and ensure you don't overindulge. At the same time, even though it is true that variety is the spice of life, it can also lead to overeating.
When faced with numerous dishes, it's easy to take a bit of everything. Instead, choose a few dishes you truly enjoy and have them without overloading your plate.
Diwali is all about sharing joy and happiness. So, why not share your Diwali snacks with family and friends? This way, you can enjoy a variety of treats without consuming excessive portions.
Sharing also makes the celebration more special and adds an element of togetherness to your Diwali festivities.
Don’t force yourself to eat more if you are not hungry and stop when satisfied. Stay hydrated as thirst can sometimes be mistaken as hunger.
The festive season is a time to celebrate and enjoy, and you don't have to sacrifice that pleasure for the sake of portion control.
But you can savor the flavors of the season without overindulging. These tips and tricks for portion control will help you maintain a healthy balance during the festive season and ensure you start the new year feeling great.
(Avantii Deshpaande is a food science and nutrition expert with over 20 years of experience in the field. You can find her on Instagram at @nutritionist.avanti.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)