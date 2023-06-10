High in Calories & Still Healthy: Why It is Important to Add Nuts in Your Diet

Rich Source of Protein

Nuts are high in protein. Every 1 ounce or 28 g of nuts contains 6 g protein.

Indian diets are often short on protein and it’s an excellent choice to add nuts as a source of protein, especially for vegetarians.

Whole nuts are now also processed to make nut milk which is an excellent substitute for persons following a vegan lifestyle or for those who are lactose intolerant.

Good Fats

Seeds and nuts like walnuts are rich sources of alpha-linolenic acid present in plant-based omega 3 fatty acids.

Omega 3 fatty acids help in managing brain health, heart health, and metabolic disorders as they work on inflammation. It is best for those with vegetarian diets to consume nuts and seeds regularly.

Good Source of Vitamin-E

Nuts, especially almonds, are excellent sources of vitamin E.