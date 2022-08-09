Sinus Headaches: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Sinus headaches can be terrible and they may hinder your work and personal life as well. The worst thing is that people often confuse migraines with sinus headaches, which can make it difficult to get the right diagnosis. Sinus headaches may feel like an infection in the sinuses (sinusitis), characterised by pressure around the eyes, cheeks, and forehead.

Both migraine and sinusitis headaches get worse when you bend forward. Migraine can also be accompanied by similar nasal signs and symptoms like sinus headaches; they include congestion, facial pressure, and runny nose.

In this article, we will talk about the common symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment for sinus headaches. Make sure you visit the doctor if the headache persists for more than 15 days or is frequent in nature.