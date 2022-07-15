Scurvy: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

People have known about scurvy since ancient Greek and Egyptian times. It is believed that sailors in the 15th to 18th centuries experienced the symptoms of scurvy since they would stay on sea voyages and it was difficult for them to get a steady supply of fresh produce, which also lead to the death of many sailors.

Scurvy was also prevalent during the Irish potato famine in 1845 and the American Civil War. As per reports, the most recent outbreak was in Afghanistan in 2002, which was followed by a war and a drought.

Now, there are rare cases of scurvy but it can still affect people who do not consume enough vitamin C in their diet. Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of scurvy.