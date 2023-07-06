Woman Undergoes Surgery For Depression in Mumbai: What's Deep Brain Stimulation?

Image used for representation.
An Australian woman, last month, became the first person to undergo a surgery for depression in Mumbai. The 38-year-old underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery after having struggled with depression for 26 years, and suffering to the point that her body had stopped responding to traditional treatment methods.
DBS is a neuro-psychiatric surgery that “involves modifying the symptoms of an illness by modulating the nervous system,” explains Dr Akshat Kayal, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who recently conducted this surgery on a 65-year-old Parkinson's disease patient with severe mobility issues.
What exactly happens in this surgery is that electrodes are implanted within the patient’s brain through which electric signals are passed to the brain.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, concurs. He adds that pre-surgery, based on CT, PET scans, and functional MRIs, certain parts of the brain that cause the symptoms/condition are identified, indicating where the electrodes need to be implanted.
But that’s not all. A pacemaker is also inserted in the chest or upper abdomen.
These two implantations together are directed to change the activity of the brain neurons and alter the neural circuits, to restore a sense of normalcy in the brain, explains Dr Paresh Doshi, Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.
But would he recommend this to every patient suffering from depression?
Not really. For now, the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved this surgery only for four movement-related neurological conditions and one psychiatric condition. These include:
Parkinson’s disease
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential tremors
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
DBS can help them with symptoms like dyskinesia (involuntary movements), mobility issues, motor fluctuations.
But even for these conditions, it’s not recommended for all patients, only for those whose bodies have proven medically resistant to treatment.
Dr Kayal shares that a “multidisciplinary team of specialists, including neurologists and neurosurgeons,” takes into consideration factors like whether medication has proved insufficient, if it has severe side effects, if no other treatment is working for the patient, if the surgery will significantly improve their quality of life, etc.
However, when it comes to depression, the FDA has only allowed for DBS to be conducted as an “experimental surgery,” and has not approved it yet.
Dr Kumar tells FIT:
Dr Doshi agrees. He shares that, currently, DBS is an option offered only to those who have severe or very severe depression and have exhausted all forms of medical treatment available.
The cost of the surgery also significantly restricts who DBS might be accessible to. In India, the surgery can cost anywhere between Rs 8-15 lakh.
But even if someone does undergo DBS, there are certain risks associated with it.
Misplacement of leads
Bleeding or infection
Stroke or cardiovascular problems
Seizure
Numbness
Loss of speech
Loss of balance and vision
Mood swings
There’s one more risk associated with it, which is kind of (or extremely) counterproductive.
This is the reason, Dr Kumar says, that the surgery is not FDA approved yet for depression.
However, Dr Doshi, comes to its defense. He tells FIT that for every surgery, the electrodes are implanted in different parts of the brain, targeting different neurons.
When it comes to depression patients, the neurons that are targeted do not cause this side effect, he assures.
However, apart from the side effects and risks, there’s another concern as well. Once the surgery has been performed, after a few weeks, the device is switched on and set according to the needs of the patient.
For the Australian woman who underwent the surgery last month, it’s too soon to say anything about the results DBS might have on her. The improvements, or side effects, show up after 6-9 months of the surgery.
However, Dr Doshi says, “In terms of fatigue and anxiety, there have been early improvements in the patient.”
But overall, DBS has shown significant results. Dr Kumar says that only a miniscule number of people globally (under 200) have undergone DBS for depression and about 20 percent have been in remission, with 35 percent of them showing improved symptoms as well.
When it comes to patients of movement-related disorders though, DBS has shown promising results.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine too,
