AI vs Tele Mental Health Care Services: Digging Deeper Into The Buzzwords

AI-driven mental healthcare is an umbrella term. Within this broader term, there are many different aspects of how AI tools can be used to provide support.

First, there are generative AI tools like chatbots that have been trained to talk to people and guide them through emotional wellness or therapy, whatever the algorithm analyses their need is.

But AI tools are also deployed to develop algorithms, perform diagnoses, assessments, predictive models, screening tests for issues like anxiety and depression, etc.

They can also be used for user profiling through trackers and sensors, wherein they can identify symptoms and prescriptions for clients and use that knowledge to better guide other users.