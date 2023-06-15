ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Can AI Revolutionise Mental Healthcare? (ft Dr Parikh and Dr Gupta)

We discuss the technology, potential, ethical and privacy concerns, and peek in the future of AI in mental health.

Are AI apps the future of mental health support? Can these applications truly understand and address the complexities of our emotional well-being? What can a user expect when they get on such an application? And perhaps, the most provocative question of all—can AI truly replace human therapists?

Join us on this episode of The Big Story as we unravel the captivating potential of AI apps in mental health, guided by the expertise of Dr Samir Parikh, a renowned psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, and Dr Megha Gupta, the head of AI at Wysa, a pioneering mental healthcare app.  

We discuss the technology, potential, ethical and privacy concerns, and offer a peek in the future of AI in mental health support.

Podcast | Should We Be Worried About ChatGPT and DALL-E? AI Researcher Explains

