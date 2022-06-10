If You're Diabetic Your Risk of Long COVID May Be Much Higher

A COVID-19 Laboratory team researching for their study, wearing protective gear.
People with diabetes are four times more likely to develop long COVID symptoms than others, according to a report from the American Diabetes Association. The statement came as part of a presentation on Sunday, 5 June.
Another study published on Thursday, 9 June in the Journal of the American Medical Association, claimed that babies born to mothers who suffered from COVID during pregnancy, were at a higher risk of developing neurological difficulties.
Here's what you need to know:
Now, don't let the medical jargon scare you- Long COVID is a condition where patients who contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, have persistent symptoms (like extreme fatigue, muscle weakness or breathlessness), even after more than 12 weeks of initial infection.
Scientists had been actively tracking infected individuals weeks after they recovered to check for any shortness of breath, skin conditions, depression, or brain fog.
While the study claims that diabetes is a potent risk factor for long COVID, the findings are still in their preliminary stages as the studies employed different methods, follow-up timings, distinct definitions of long COVID, as well as different samples ranging from those hospitalised with COVID to those with milder cases of the disease.
A pregnant woman receiving her dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Studies suggest babies born to women who had COVID-19 while they were pregnant show a higher chance of developing brain problems, or suffering from improper brain development, including difficulties in learning, focusing, remembering, and developing social skills.
7,772 infants who were born between March and September 2022 were tracked until 12 months of age.
14.4 percent of the babies born to the 222 women with a positive coronavirus test during pregnancy were diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder (compared to the 8.7 percent of babies whose mothers avoided the virus while pregnant).
The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association also stated that SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy was associated with an 86 percent higher risk of diagnosing neurodevelopmental disorders in children.
Researchers argued that the study was brief and there might be additional neurological defects seen in the future. However, a rigorous study is needed to ensure that the defects were solely because of Coronavirus.
Students in class to study, despite the on-going global pandemic.
On the whole, 11 unvaccinated children (and only one vaccinated) developed pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) causing inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain after a mild or asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.
This further corresponds to 34.9 cases of MIS-C per million children unvaccinated with COVID-19 and 3.7 cases per million young patients vaccinated with COVID-19, reported studies on Wednesday, as said in JAMA Pediatrics.
To give perspective, the Delta widespread MIS-C case rate was 290.7 per million unvaccinated children and 101.5 per million vaccinated with the COVID virus.
