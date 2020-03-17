What’s the Risk of Coronavirus to Pregnant Women? Gynaecs Explain

The World Health Organisation, too, in their guidelines states that there is “no evidence that pregnant women present with different signs or symptoms or are at higher risk of severe illness”.

In India, no pregnant woman has been tested positive for the virus yet.

Dr Priya Jayachandran, who works in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, however, tells The Quint that while studies are yet to be conducted on this, expectant mothers are generally at a higher risk of contracting respiratory diseases.

“Pregnant women sometimes have low immunity and need more oxygen than women who are not pregnant. This makes them susceptible to respiratory infections like flu. While there is no need to panic, expecting mothers should take precautions.”