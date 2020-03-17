What’s the Risk of Coronavirus to Pregnant Women? Gynaecs Explain
It has been a week since Nandini Iyer slept peacefully. Now in her third trimester, the 28-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru has been 'on the edge' over the coronavirus pandemic.
Nandini says that she has been reading “non-stop” about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Echoing her is Namita, a journalist based in Delhi-NCR, who is also an expecting mother.
The question on each of their minds – are pregnant women at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus?
No, But Pregnant Women Can Have Low Immunity
Dr Ranjana Sharma, who has over 35 years experience as a gynaecologist, tells The Quint that while pregnant women must be cautious, they might not be at higher risk.
The World Health Organisation, too, in their guidelines states that there is “no evidence that pregnant women present with different signs or symptoms or are at higher risk of severe illness”.
In India, no pregnant woman has been tested positive for the virus yet.
Dr Priya Jayachandran, who works in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, however, tells The Quint that while studies are yet to be conducted on this, expectant mothers are generally at a higher risk of contracting respiratory diseases.
“Pregnant women sometimes have low immunity and need more oxygen than women who are not pregnant. This makes them susceptible to respiratory infections like flu. While there is no need to panic, expecting mothers should take precautions.”
“Pregnant women cannot take normal medication. We cannot just pop paracetamols. You’re always wondering how this will affect the baby.”
What Precautions Should Pregnant Women Be Taking?
While pregnant women, like others, should avoid public places, large gatherings and wash their hands with soap amid the coronavirus pandemic, gynaecologists tell The Quint that they should also:
Take vitamin supplements regularly
Avoid people who are sick, even if it's their family members
Exercise regularly, but inside their homes
Avoid even small family gatherings
Eat a balanced diet
Work from home
Absolutely avoid travelling out of the city
‘Don’t Consume Too Much Info on Coronavirus’
Dr Anisha Jain, who has been consulting in some leading hospitals in Delhi-NCR, tells The Quint that she has been receiving messages from her ‘anxious’ mothers to-be.
Read and stay informed but get rid of the urge to know everything about it, she says, asserting that it will add to the stress.
Known Cases of Pregnant Women With COVID-19
But for Nandini, whose due date is in less than a month, not reading about COVID-19 does not seem like an option.
While a newborn baby in London has tested positive for the virus, it is still not clear if he contradicted it in his mother’s womb or after he was born.
However, a study published in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics is the second out of China within the last month to confirm that mothers infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) during pregnancy did not infect their babies.
According to the researcher at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, none of the infants developed any serious symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as fever or cough, though all were initially isolated in neonatal intensive care units and fed formula.
"Of course, they will be anxious. They would want to know if there is any harm for the baby. There are hardly any studies done yet. It is very important for the gynaecologists to share relevant information with them, talk to them and help them to cope overall," she said.
(With inputs from IANS)
