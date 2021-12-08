Amid Fears Over Omicron, Experts Agree Variant Less Lethal but More Infectious

Anthony Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Advisor to the United States (US) President Joe Biden, has said that a "study from South Africa shows that there appears to be an increased propensity for reinfection with Omicron among people who were previously infected with other coronavirus variants, such as Beta and Delta," AFP reported.

Describing the Omicron variant as "clearly highly transmissible," and "very likely more than Delta," Fauci also asserted that the molecular evidence of the new variant suggests that the Omicron mutations have increased infectivity, even among those people who were previously infected with other COVID-19 variants.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pfizer Albert Bourla, however, cautioned about being optimistic regarding the infectivity of Omicron.

"I don’t think it’s good news to have something that spreads fast. Spreads fast means it will be in billions of people and another mutation may come. You don’t want that," he said during a Wall Street Journal interview, CNBC reported.