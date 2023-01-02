‘No Evidence That Cough Syrups Work’: Why Are They So Widely Used in India?

This, just a couple of months after 4 cough syrups made in India came under fire for reportedly causing the death of over 60 children in the Gambia.

In October too, more than 130 people, mostly children, in Indonesia died of kidney failure linked to cough syrups, after which cough syrups were entirely banned in the country.

What all these incidents have in common is that they are all part of a long list of deaths of young children linked to cough syrups manufactured in India, or using raw materials from India.

So, what's going on here?