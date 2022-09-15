'Global Failure on Multiple Levels': Lancet on COVID-19 Response, WHO Answers

Too slow to take action:

According to the report, the WHO moved "too cautiously" and "too slowly" at key points during the pandemic.

For instance, the report said, there was a bit of dallying before the illness was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), before travel restrictions and safety protocols were enforced, and before the public use of masks was encouraged.

There was also a delay in communicating that the virus can spread through airborne transmission.