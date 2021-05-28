Vaccines, Data, Public Healthcare: 3 Challenges Before Third Wave

There will be a third COVID-19 wave in India, and a fourth, and a fifth and these will be caused by new hyper-virulent, hyper-transmissible variants. Super spreader events when superimposed on new emergent ‘variants of concern’ will supercharge the surge.

We can never have enough oxygen, adult and pediatric hospital beds, drugs, ventilators, and clinical staff. Unless India acts swiftly, with strength and coordination, we will be condemned to cyclical surges and the inevitable restrictions, containments, and lockdowns that follow with their devastating consequences on our lives, our livelihoods, and our crippled economy.