Chronic Daily Headaches: Types, Causes, Symptoms, and Tips for Prevention

Headaches are a common issue in one's life and it is normal to experience headaches once in a while. But if you begin to experience severe headaches on a regular basis, or even daily- that might be a problem. People don't realize the underlying reasons for these headaches but it might be due to their diet, lifestyle practices, or stress.

That is why we have brought together a list of common types of headaches that can trouble you daily and their causes. There might be instances when the problem is in front of you but you can't identify the cause thus it will help you recognize and tackle the signs and symptoms better.

Moreover, the prevention tips can be followed in your day-to-day life for a smoother existence because frequent headaches can hinder your progress, work life or personal life as well.