Dermatitis: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Dermatitis can be described as a general skin irritation that is of various types. The skin swells and becomes dry, itchy, clustery; it results in red rashes as well. The skin begins to have blisters that ooze, form a crust, or become flaky. The skin condition is not contagious and simple steps like regular moisturisation can prevent the worsening of the condition.

Severe cases may require medical treatment like ointments, creams, and shampoos. Here are the common symptoms, causes, types, diagnosis, and treatment of dermatitis.