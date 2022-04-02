CCI Pulls Up Three Large Hospital Chains Over Inflated Medicine Prices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued notices to three big hospital chains - Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and Fortis Healthcare asking for pricing details of pharmacies, vendors and prices of their drugs and medical devices, or face potential penalties.

The CCI's notices came after a detailed investigation by the fair price regulatory authority on the basis of a consumer's complaint about the price of syringes.

The CCI issued its notices in late-2021 after the hospitals provided information about their most sold drugs and medical devices, according to Firstpost.

This is the first instance of CCI action against hospitals to keep a check on price inflation.