‘We, the Nursing Staff of RML Hospital, Toiled for Years, and Now Terminated’

151 contractual nursing officers of RML Hospital have been issued termination letters.
When one dedicates 10-15 years of their life at a job, they expect growth and prosperity. But it wasn't meant for us, the contractual nursing staff of Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.
On 14 February, 151 contractual nursing officers of the hospital were issued termination letters with a notice period of one month. The letter said:
RML Hospital's termination letter to contractual nursing staff
The hospital is going to hire new permanent nursing staff and they are going to terminate the contractual staffers, some of whom have been at the hospital for over a decade.
Yadram Yadav has been working at RML Hospital since 2009
Delhi's RML Hospital is run by the Central Government.
Like everyone, we too have responsibilities on our shoulders and this termination letter has come as a big jolt.
Parul is one of the many nursing officers who gave their services during the waves of COVID
It's been over a month that since we have been knocking doors of different government departments, but it seems like our cries are falling on deaf ears.
Nursing officers' letter to Prime Minister.
Nursing officers' letter to Health Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that medical personnel who worked more than 100 days in COVID should be given priority for giving jobs. We hope that the promise made by the prime minister would be fulfilled.
Hoping for justice, we have moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) where the case is being heard. We hope that our livelihood would not be snatched away from us.
