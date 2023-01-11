Carbs-Rich Foods That are Healthy

There are a number of people who assume that carbs are unhealthy and promote weight gain thus over the years, carbohydrates have gotten a bad reputation. Carbs are often associated with weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and other health conditions.

Processed foods are high in carbs, and sugar, and lack important vitamins and minerals. However, there are other sources of carbohydrates that are nutrient-dense, and beneficial for your health.

There’s no reason to avoid high-carb foods and here is a list of carb- rich foods.