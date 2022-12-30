5 Tips to Make Your Food Healthier

Ways to make your dietary lifestyle more healthy
(Image: iStock)
We all try eating healthy but there are two types of people- ones that eat healthily but cannot see any results and the other ones that keep finding healthy ways to make their lifestyle better. There is always a journey from unhealthy to healthy to healthier.
The main aim of a healthy lifestyle is to eat the right amount of calories to balance the energy you consume with the energy you use. One should not eat or drink more than the body needs else the extra energy is stored as fat and you begin to gain weight.
You should also eat a variety of foods to make sure you're getting a balanced diet and your body receives all the nutrients it needs. According to UK NHS, men should have around 2,500 calories a day while women should have around 2,000 calories a day.
Let's know more ways to keep our dietary habits healthy and make our diet healthier.
Foods like potatoes, bread, rice, pasta, and cereals contain starchy carbohydrates and they make up one-third of the daily diet. A variety of wholegrains, wholewheat pasta, brown rice, and potato skin contain fiber.
It is wiser to include fiber and carbohydrates in your diet because they can help you feel full for longer. You can include at least one starchy food with each main meal. Moreover, it is a myth that carbs contain more calories than fats.
According to Healthline, it is better to eat at least 5 portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day. You can eat either eat fresh, frozen, canned, or dried fruits.
There are various ways to include fruits in your daily routine, You can eat dried fruits as snacks and cut a banana or mango on your breakfast cereal.
Research proves that a 150ml glass of fruit juice, vegetable juice, or smoothie counts as 1 portion and you can have at least one glass a day but limit your intake as these drinks are sugary and can damage your teeth and disturb your blood sugar levels.
According to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, too much salt is not good for your health, and eating too much salt can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure can result in various heart diseases and also increases the risk of a stroke. High levels of sodium can also result in bloating, feeling thirsty, and an increased risk of stomach cancer.
You may not even realize when you consume too much salt because food items like breakfast cereals, soups, bread, and sauces contain salt. It is better to read the food labels to know the sodium content in your foods.
The first way to shift into a healthier lifestyle is to increase your fluid intake. Proper levels of fluids in the body prevent dehydration and keep the energy levels appropriate. Doctors recommend drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water and you can choose non-alcoholic drinks over alcoholic ones.
Fluids like water, lower-fat milk, tea, and coffee are healthier choices. You can sugary and fizzy drinks since they are high in calories and bad for your teeth as well. Even unsweetened fruit juice and smoothies are high in sugar.
There are different oils that are used for cooking and there are various advantages or disadvantages of processed seed and vegetable oils. Oils like soybean, cottonseed, sunflower, and canola have become household staples over the past few decades.
These oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids but low in heart-healthy omega-3s. Research suggests that a high omega-6 to omega-3 ratio can lead to inflammation resulting in various chronic conditions like heart disease, cancer, osteoporosis, and autoimmune disorders.
You can use healthier oils like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, etc.
