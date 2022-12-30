5 Tips to Make Your Food Healthier

We all try eating healthy but there are two types of people- ones that eat healthily but cannot see any results and the other ones that keep finding healthy ways to make their lifestyle better. There is always a journey from unhealthy to healthy to healthier.

The main aim of a healthy lifestyle is to eat the right amount of calories to balance the energy you consume with the energy you use. One should not eat or drink more than the body needs else the extra energy is stored as fat and you begin to gain weight.

You should also eat a variety of foods to make sure you're getting a balanced diet and your body receives all the nutrients it needs. According to UK NHS, men should have around 2,500 calories a day while women should have around 2,000 calories a day.

Let's know more ways to keep our dietary habits healthy and make our diet healthier.