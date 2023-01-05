Foods For Hydrated Skin in Winter

Include these foods in your diet to combat dry skin
(image: iStock)
Sunlight, be it the summer sun or the winter chilly winds can strip off the moisture from our skin. Water makes up at least 60% of your body, and it plays an important role in supporting the normal functioning of the body. Moreover, high temperatures in summer and excessive sweating can also cause loss of water from the body.
But you can not always retain the lost moisture by drinking water. There are other ways and foods to help keep your skin hydrated from within.
Optimal levels of water in the body make you feel good, and it also helps regulate the body temperature, prevents infections, gets rid of waste, and carries nutrients to cells.
Lack of proper hydration can result in problems like
Constipation
Dry mouth
Dull skin
Fatigue
Headaches
Thus, we are here with a list of foods that can help you stay hydrated in winter and can replace the habit of chugging down water.
Strawberries have a high water content thus a good option as hydrating food. About 91% of strawberries’ weight is water and eating them will only add up to your daily water intake.
Strawberries are also rich in fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin C, folate, and manganese which help fight against diseases as well. Regular consumption of strawberries reduces inflammation thus protecting against heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and types of cancer.
Peaches are nutrient-dense fruits that are extremely hydrating as well. Peaches contain 90 percent water and are rich in minerals, vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin C, B vitamins, and potassium.
Peaches help hydrate the skin promoting a glowing look along with adding the disease-fighting antioxidants like chlorogenic acid to your diet. Peaches are also high in fiber and low in calories.
You can easily combine peaches with smoothies and salads or make a great addition to cottage cheese and yogurt.
Oranges are loved by people in winter season and it makes sure that your daily vitamin C intake is fulfilled along with a number of health benefits. Oranges are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, which may boost your immune function and heart health.
Oranges are also rich in disease-fighting antioxidants like flavonoids that prevent cell damage by reducing inflammation. Additionally, regular consumption of citrus fruits may protect against kidney stones, helping the body get rid of stone-forming calcium oxalate.
Cucumbers are healthy and hydrating food that should be included in your diet. They are entirely made up of water and contain a small number of nutrients like vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium.
Cucumbers are one of the lowest in calories with only 8 calories in a half-cup serving, and moreover, their water content makes them very refreshing. Thus, it is also helpful in maintaining your weight.
It’s easy to incorporate cucumbers into your diet by adding them to salads and sandwiches and cooked dishes like stir-fries and soups.
One cup of lettuce contains a quarter cup (59 ml) of water and 1 gram of fiber. It also completes 5% of your daily needs for folate and this nutrient can help prevent neural tube birth defects in pregnant women.
Lettuce is rich in vitamins K and A, which play an essential role in keeping your bones and immune system healthy. High water and fiber content keeps dryness at bay and promotes that much needed winter glow.
