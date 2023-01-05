Foods For Hydrated Skin in Winter

Sunlight, be it the summer sun or the winter chilly winds can strip off the moisture from our skin. Water makes up at least 60% of your body, and it plays an important role in supporting the normal functioning of the body. Moreover, high temperatures in summer and excessive sweating can also cause loss of water from the body.

But you can not always retain the lost moisture by drinking water. There are other ways and foods to help keep your skin hydrated from within.

Optimal levels of water in the body make you feel good, and it also helps regulate the body temperature, prevents infections, gets rid of waste, and carries nutrients to cells.

Lack of proper hydration can result in problems like

Constipation

Dry mouth

Dull skin

Fatigue

Headaches

Thus, we are here with a list of foods that can help you stay hydrated in winter and can replace the habit of chugging down water.