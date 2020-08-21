WTF News of The Week: Chocolate Snow, Drunk On Carbs & More
The most bizarre headlines from around the world.
Every time you might feel like you've seen enough, 2020 throws in something new. Bizarre things are happening not just in India, but pretty much everywhere. So we're bringing you a weekly round-up of the most peculiar and strange things that surprised the internet this week.
1. An Indonesian YouTuber Went Viral For a Video of Him Doing.. NOTHING
The internet is a weird place. Literally anything goes viral but this one takes the cake, for sure. A 21-year-old Indonesian YouTuber, who goes by the name of sobat miskin official, recently uploaded a 2-hour-long video of himself just staring into space. And guess what? It fetched him over 3 million subscribers! The video is very appropriately titled '2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain,' which translates to '2 hours of not doing anything.'
2. Residents of a Swiss Town Woke Up To 'Chocolate' Snow
This is pretty much Charlie and the Chocolate Factory come to life. In the Swiss town of Olten, residents were surprised to see their outdoors covered in a thin layer of chocolate shavings, instead of the usual snow! According to AP, this beautiful accident was caused by a technical glitch in the ventilation system of a chocolate manufacturer. The manufacturer has offered to pay for clean up costs - but doubt anyone's going to take that offer up!
3. A Snake Surprise
You know that irrational fear people have that a snake might suddenly emerge out of a commode? Ya, well, not so irrational anymore. Recently, a Twitter user shared a clip of a snake peeping out of a toilet seat. The user tweeted, "I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this." Thereby, freaking out pretty much everyone on the internet.
You can watch the video, but do so at your own risk.
4. Meet The Man Who Gets Drunk on Carbs
We all know the association between munchies and...well. But forget all of that for a bit and get this - there's a Belgian man who would reportedly feel drunk after eating foods rich in carbs. The man suffered from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a gut fermentation syndrome, in which excessive fungal growth in the gut feeds on carbohydrates to produce ethanol.
But that's not it..
There's a cure for it, and it's even more bizarre.
To get rid of this condition, a fecal transplant surgery was done on the man i.e. a donor's fecal sample was implanted in the patient's gut.
5. This Frog Just Hitchhiked On a Fish
An unbelievably adorable video of a frog and a fish's unique alliance went viral this week.
Check it out:
