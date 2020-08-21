WTF News of The Week: Chocolate Snow, Drunk On Carbs & More

We all know the association between munchies and...well. But forget all of that for a bit and get this - there's a Belgian man who would reportedly feel drunk after eating foods rich in carbs. The man suffered from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), a gut fermentation syndrome, in which excessive fungal growth in the gut feeds on carbohydrates to produce ethanol.

But that's not it..

There's a cure for it, and it's even more bizarre.

To get rid of this condition, a fecal transplant surgery was done on the man i.e. a donor's fecal sample was implanted in the patient's gut.