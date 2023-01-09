Biotin Rich Foods to Add in Your Diet

Biotin is a B vitamin that helps the body convert food into energy. This vitamin is also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7 and it is an essential nutrient for eye, hair, skin, and brain function. It also helps improve the functioning of the liver function. Also, the body cannot store this nutrient thus you consume the foods rich in biotin daily to maintain the adequate levels.

According to research, biotin deficiency is so rare that there isn’t enough evidence to establish a Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for it. But if limited research is to be proved, the Daily Value (DV) for biotin is typically around 30 mcg per day.

There are various forms of biotin supplements available in the market thus here is a list of foods that you can eat the maintain the biotin levels in the body.