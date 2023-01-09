Biotin Rich Foods to Add in Your Diet

Biotin-rich diet
(Image: iStock)
Biotin is a B vitamin that helps the body convert food into energy. This vitamin is also known as vitamin H or vitamin B7 and it is an essential nutrient for eye, hair, skin, and brain function. It also helps improve the functioning of the liver function. Also, the body cannot store this nutrient thus you consume the foods rich in biotin daily to maintain the adequate levels.
According to research, biotin deficiency is so rare that there isn’t enough evidence to establish a Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for it. But if limited research is to be proved, the Daily Value (DV) for biotin is typically around 30 mcg per day.
There are various forms of biotin supplements available in the market thus here is a list of foods that you can eat the maintain the biotin levels in the body.
Eggs are rich in B vitamins, protein, iron, and phosphorus. The yolk is an especially rich source of biotin.
A whole cooked egg contains approximately 10 mcg of biotin or approximately 33% of the DV. Make sure to cook the eggs fully so that you are at a lower risk of Salmonella poisoning and also it provides better biotin absorption. Egg whites contain a protein called avidin, which can disturb biotin absorption if eaten raw.
Legumes like peas, beans, and lentils are rich in protein, fiber, and numerous micronutrients. A few of the richest sources of biotin in the legume category are peanuts and soybeans.
A 1-ounce serving of roasted peanuts contains under 5 mcg of biotin, or 17% of the DV (8Trusted Source). You can boil the legumes and use them as a base for recipes and salads like baked dishes and stir-fried foods.
Nuts and seeds are a good source of fiber, unsaturated fat, and protein and different types of nuts and seeds differ in their biotin percentage.
A 1/4-cup cup of roasted sunflower seeds offers 2.6 mcg of biotin, or 10% of the DV, while 1/4 cup (30 grams) of roasted almonds contains 1.5 mcg, or 5% of the DV.
You can either enjoy the nuts and seeds in their raw form or toss them into salads, pasta dishes, and stir-fries.
Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and carotenoid antioxidants. They are one of the vegetables that have the highest content of biotin.
A 1/2 cup serving of cooked sweet potatoes contains 2.4 mcg of biotin or 8% of the DV. You can bake or microwave the sweet potatoes until they become soft. You can also peel, boil, and mash them to add them to homemade veggie burger patties.
Mushrooms are fungi that are super rich in nutrients and offer several health benefits, including ample biotin. Parasites and predators in the wild do not eat the biotin-rich mushrooms in the wild.
20 caps of canned button mushrooms contain 2.6 mcg of biotin, which is nearly 10% of the DV. A 1-cup of chopped, fresh button mushrooms contains 5.6 mcg or 19% of the DV.
You can add the canned mushrooms over noodles, homemade pizzas, or in sauces and gravies. Fresh mushrooms can be eaten stuffed, baked, sautéed, or added to salads.
