Every summer season, my diabetic parents and I have the same arguments – should or should they not be allowed to have mangoes?
More often than not, I concede to their cravings – how can I not, when mango season is almost a festival in the country?
Can diabetes patients have mangoes? How many mangoes are too many mangoes for them?
Dr Arun Kumar C Singh, Director, Endocrinology & Diabetology, Metro Hospital, Noida, tells FIT,
He adds, "Sugar levels are affected by everything we eat. There's a glycemic index which helps figure what food leads to how much increase in sugar level. All diabetes patients should eat fruits regularly. Mangoes, however, have a high glycemic index. So, you should take care of the quantity you're consuming and how you're consuming.”
Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, agrees.
“We never say never to any food items. Everything can be taken in moderation. Fruits, especially seasonal fruits, are good for health,” she adds.
Wait, does that mean your sugar levels are not affected if you eat fruits?
Both the doctors say that you should be mindful of the way you’re consuming the fruit and monitor your intake.
Dr Chaturvedi explains, “You should check your sugar levels two hours after you’ve eaten. If they are normal, then you have nothing to worry about. But if the fruits have affected your sugar level, adjust the quantity accordingly or consult your doctor.”
The experts also advise exercising caution.
Don't eat more than 100-150 gm of mangoes in one sitting.
Eat the whole fruit, don’t consume it in the form of shakes or juices.
Walk and exercise more to burn the extra calories.
Stay hydrated.
Don’t consume beverages that have added sugar.
Make a food platter or try mango salads – to have a variety of foods that both fibrous and healthy.
Consult a dietitian or nutritionist if you have any doubts.
