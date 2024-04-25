How Many Mangoes Are Too Many Mangoes?

He adds, "Sugar levels are affected by everything we eat. There's a glycemic index which helps figure what food leads to how much increase in sugar level. All diabetes patients should eat fruits regularly. Mangoes, however, have a high glycemic index. So, you should take care of the quantity you're consuming and how you're consuming.”

Dr Richa Chaturvedi, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, agrees.

“We never say never to any food items. Everything can be taken in moderation. Fruits, especially seasonal fruits, are good for health,” she adds.

Wait, does that mean your sugar levels are not affected if you eat fruits?