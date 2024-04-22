Can Insulin-Dependent Diabetics Do Away With the Injections Completely?

The Tihar jail administration and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have maintained in reports that Kejriwal had “stopped taking insulin months before his arrest and is on a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine.”

On the other hand, AAP has claimed that since February, Kejriwal had been on an “insulin reversal programme.”

After he was arrested on 21 March, by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP leaders said that he has not been able to continue with the programme, and needs to be administered insulin again.