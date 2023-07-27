Reversing Diabetes: Two Habits Helped This 43-Year-Old Control His Sugar Levels

Sandeep Singh has reversed the condition and is leading a much healthier life.
When Sandeep Singh (43), a corporate employee in Delhi, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017, his sugar levels were skyrocketing, crossing the 500 mark.
For nearly three years, he failed to bring his blood glucose levels under control. He even start developing other side effects of diabetes like vision blurring and was on the verge of being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
How did he bring his sugar levels under control? FIT decodes.
Singh had been suffering from diabetes for three years, when he decided to take things in his own hands and seriously make an effort.
This realisation hit him when he noticed that he was constantly feeling lethargic and weak, his wounds weren't healing properly, and he had gained a significant amount of weight.
It was during the lockdown in 2020 that he went on the internet to find help and enrolled with an app called Breathe Well Being.
But, hold on a second, is remission of type 2 diabetes even possible? Turns out, it is.
Dr Amrita Ghosh, Consultant Diabetologist at Delhi's Fortis Hospital, told FIT,
The very first thing that Singh did was overturn his diet. He says, "I used to have an unbalanced diet. I would eat paranthas. I would even eat pizzas or burgers on the weekend."
But when he decided to take his health seriously, Singh started with switching to a balanced diet. He tells FIT,
Working out, though, was the difficult part. At least, initially. But with time, Singh developed stamina.
Aerobics at home turned into gymming which finally gave way to yoga. The latter is what Singh swears by now.
It took all of three months of a healthy diet and exercising to bring Singh's sugar levels under control. He confides into FIT,
Not just that, Singh also lost 10 kgs of healthy weight. He says he started feeling much more energetic, fit, and happier.
It's now been three years and Singh still religiously follows the same lifestyle. He still does yoga and eats sada ghar ka khaana every day, with a cheat meal every now and then.
