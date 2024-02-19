Centuries-Old Bubonic Plague Is Back: What Is It? Should You Be Worried?

A fresh case of bubonic plague – the disease behind the 'black death', one of the most fatal pandemics in human history – was detected recently in Oregon, US, sparking global concern.

On 7 February, health officials in Oregon, US confirmed the first case of bubonic plague in the state since 2015, adding that the infected person contracted the illness from their pet cat.

Have other cases been detected? Why is the bubonic plague considered so deadly? How does it spread and how can you protect yourself?

FIT answers your FAQs.