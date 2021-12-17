COVID-19: Biden Warns of ‘Winter of Severe Illness, Death’ for the Unvaccinated

The coronavirus outbreak linked to the new Omicron variant has spread globally, and more European nations are implementing travel restrictions.

The US is currently averaging 1,150 COVID-19 deaths per day, according to figures provided by the CDC. In New York, the COVID-19 positivity rate has doubled in three days, which the experts say is due to the Omicron variant.

As per AFP, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in full force.” However, Delta is still believed to be the main variant circulating in the US.

According to the CDC, 200 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, but only 56 million have received a booster shot.

(With inputs from AFP)