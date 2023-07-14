Typhus Fever: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Typhus is a disease that is caused by rickettsia or orientia bacteria, infected mites, fleas, or lice. People have become more aware of personal hygiene thus making the cases of typhus drop significantly. But it still occurs in places where people are deprived of basic sanitation. It may also get passed by an infected animal.

According to US NIH, there are three main kinds of typhus, each caused by different bacteria.

Murine typhus is passed by fleas to people. If the fleas bite infected animals, especially rats, and then bite a healthy person.

Epidemic typhus is a rare type of typhus that is spread by infected body lice.

Scrub typhus is spread by infected chiggers, or mites, mainly found in rural parts.

Let's have a look at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment for Typhus.