Antibiotics Resistance: What is it, Risks, Causes, and Prevention
Antibiotic resistance doesn't alone because of too much dosage but it has more to it. Check causes and prevention
Antibiotic resistance occurs when the bacteria present inside the body begin to change and prevent the antibiotics from killing them and preventing their growth thus making the treatment of bacterial infections more difficult.
Antibiotic resistance is a type of antimicrobial resistance caused by fungi, parasites and viruses. Your body doesn't play a role in developing antibiotic resistance but the bacteria does. When antibiotic resistance develops, very few antibiotics or their combinations work against the bacteria.
Now let's know more about antibiotic resistance by knowing their causes, risks, dangers, and prevention.
Antibiotic Resistance: Risks & Dangers
When antibiotic resistance develops, the doctors also take time to realize what has exactly happened till the treatment begins, it is because the antibiotic which works initially stops working suddenly and it reduces the chances of antibiotics working at all.
Even the patients take time to understand what is happening, meanwhile, they become more sick. An infection that previously could be treated at home may require a hospital admission. Antibiotic resistance can lead to (Cleveland Clinic):
Increased risk of severe, extended illness and death.
Severe medication side effects.
Longer hospital stays.
More medical appointments.
Increased medical costs.
Antibiotic Resistance: Causes
When people take antibiotics when they’re not really needed or helpful like in cases of sore throat, ear infections.
Misusing the antibiotics by forgetting to take the medicine on time for one or several days. It can also happen when we use incorrect antibiotics. In such cases, bacteria start reproducing, they multiply and mutate making the antibiotics more resistant.
Agricultural use of antibiotics on animals. An estimated 80% of antibiotic use in the United States is for livestock.
Spontaneous resistance can be the cause of genetic makeup (DNA) of a bacterium due to which it begins to change or mutate on its own. The antibiotic doesn’t recognize the newly changed bacterium and fails to target it the way it should thus reducing the effect of medicine.
Transmitted resistance can be when you pass a contagious drug-resistant bacterial infection to someone else. In such case, the person will suffer from an infection that won’t respond to an antibiotic.
Antibiotic Resistance: Prevention
Take antibiotics that are prescribed for you and don't take others' medicines by mistake or on purpose. Consult the doctor for your problem
Follow your doctor's advice and treatment option to treat your symptoms. Don't take medicines if not required.
Don't miss the dose of the antibiotics. Set reminders and in case you do forget, ask your doctor what to do next.
Take all of the medicine as per the prescription even if you feel you have recovered. In case you stop an antibiotic too soon, bacteria can start to grow again.
Wash your hands regularly to prevent bacterial infection.
Topics: Antibiotics Antibiotics Resistance
