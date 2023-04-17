Antibiotics Resistance: What is it, Risks, Causes, and Prevention

Antibiotic resistance occurs when the bacteria present inside the body begin to change and prevent the antibiotics from killing them and preventing their growth thus making the treatment of bacterial infections more difficult.

Antibiotic resistance is a type of antimicrobial resistance caused by fungi, parasites and viruses. Your body doesn't play a role in developing antibiotic resistance but the bacteria does. When antibiotic resistance develops, very few antibiotics or their combinations work against the bacteria.

Now let's know more about antibiotic resistance by knowing their causes, risks, dangers, and prevention.