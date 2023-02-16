What Is Marburg Disease? Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment Options

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare hemorrhagic fever that can affect affect both people and non-human primates. The disease of MVD is caused by the Marburg virus, that is genetically unique zoonotic (or animal-borne) RNA virus that belongs to the filovirus family. Ebola virus is the other popular member of the filovirus family.

It was in the year 1967 when the Marburg virus was first recognized in the middle of hemorrhagic fever outbreak that occurred in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia). Seven deaths were reported during that time and the studies proved that the first people who had been infected were exposed to Ugandan imported African green monkeys or their tissues.

Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options of Marburg disease.