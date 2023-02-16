What Is Marburg Disease? Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment Options

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for Marburg Disease.
(Photo: iStock)
Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a rare hemorrhagic fever that can affect affect both people and non-human primates. The disease of MVD is caused by the Marburg virus, that is genetically unique zoonotic (or animal-borne) RNA virus that belongs to the filovirus family. Ebola virus is the other popular member of the filovirus family.
It was in the year 1967 when the Marburg virus was first recognized in the middle of hemorrhagic fever outbreak that occurred in laboratories in Marburg and Frankfurt, Germany and in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia). Seven deaths were reported during that time and the studies proved that the first people who had been infected were exposed to Ugandan imported African green monkeys or their tissues.
Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options of Marburg disease.
The World Health Organization has confirmed the first-ever outbreak of an Ebola-like virus called Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea, Africa that has caused nine deaths and 16 more suspected cases of the disease. "Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible," a statement issued by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
According to CDC, Marburg results in symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, severe malaise and pains. It is after two or three days that the infected person may experience abdominal pain, cramping, vomiting and severe diarrhea.
It is between the 5th and 7th day that many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms. According to WHO, fatal cases usually experience bleeding in some form and the severe blood loss and shock leads to death in 8 to 9 days after the onset of symptoms.
The incubation period for Marburg disease varies from 2 to 21 days.
According to WHO, people may be at risk of exposure to Marburg virus if they have close contact with:
African fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus – the reservoir host of Marburg virus), or their urine and/or excretions;
People infected with Marburg virus disease; or
Non-human primates infected with Marburg virus
It is also seen that family members and hospital staff who care for patients infected with Marburg virus are at the higher risk of been infected if they do not use proper infection prevention and control measures. Certain occupations like veterinarians and laboratory or quarantine facility workers handling non-human primates from Africa may also be at a higher risk of exposure to Marburg virus.
The diagnosis for Marburg disease can be difficult. Few signs and symptoms of MVD are similar to other infectious diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, or dengue or viral hemorrhagic fevers that may be endemic in ew areas.
Doctors recommend that a person experiencing early signs and symptoms of MVD should be isolated and samples from the patient can be collected and tested to confirm infection.
Few tests that can be used to confirm the Marburg Infection include: Antigen-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and IgM-capture ELISA. In deceased patients, immunohistochemistry, virus isolation, or PCR of blood or tissue specimens can be used to diagnose MVD.
There is no specific treatment for Marburg virus disease. There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat this virus, yet. Patients can only get supportive hospital therapy which means balancing the patient’s fluids and electrolytes, maintaining oxygen status and blood pressure, replacing lost blood and clotting factors, and treatment for any complicating infections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)