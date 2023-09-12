Can You Get Rabies From a Pet Dog? How to Protect Your Kids? Experts Answer FAQs

Can one get rabies from minor scratches and licks from a dog? What are some basic precautions that could be taught to children when they pet dogs?

These are some of the questions may be on the minds of parents after the tragic incident where a 14-year-old child died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, earlier in September. The child, who got bitten by a stray dog earlier in August, allegedly did not tell his parents about it due to fear. This also meant that the minor did not get his rabies vaccination on time.