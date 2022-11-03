Bronchiolitis: Symptoms, Types, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Bronchiolitis is a viral infection that affects the lungs and it results in inflamed airways, even the smallest ones, in the lungs. These small airways, also known as bronchioles, become narrow thus making it difficult to breathe. Bronchiolitis is a condition experienced by infants and children but it can affect adults as well. It gives a weird appearance to the lungs and thus they are referred to as 'popcorn lungs'. The condition results when a person breathes in a chemical that irritates the airways.

Some people think bronchitis and bronchiolitis are the same conditions but no, they do sound similar and have a few common similarities but they are two different conditions. Both conditions affect the lungs, and both are caused by a virus but bronchitis affects the bronchi, while bronchiolitis affects the bronchioles. Bronchitis usually affects older children and adults, while bronchiolitis is more common in younger children.

Read detailed information about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bronchiolitis.