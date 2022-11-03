Bronchiolitis: Symptoms, Types, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Know the causes, types, symptoms, and diagnosis of bronchiolitis.
(Photo: iStock)
Bronchiolitis is a viral infection that affects the lungs and it results in inflamed airways, even the smallest ones, in the lungs. These small airways, also known as bronchioles, become narrow thus making it difficult to breathe. Bronchiolitis is a condition experienced by infants and children but it can affect adults as well. It gives a weird appearance to the lungs and thus they are referred to as 'popcorn lungs'. The condition results when a person breathes in a chemical that irritates the airways.
Some people think bronchitis and bronchiolitis are the same conditions but no, they do sound similar and have a few common similarities but they are two different conditions. Both conditions affect the lungs, and both are caused by a virus but bronchitis affects the bronchi, while bronchiolitis affects the bronchioles. Bronchitis usually affects older children and adults, while bronchiolitis is more common in younger children.
Read detailed information about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bronchiolitis.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, here are a few common signs and symptoms of bronchiolitis:
Runny nose
Slight fever
Cough
Difficulty in breathing
Wheezing
Making grunting noises
Difficulty in sucking and swallowing
Poor appetite
Blue or gray lips, fingertips, or toes
Sluggish feeling
Viral Bronchiolitis is one of the types that is caused due to the virus called 'respiratory syncytial virus' (RSV) which commonly occurs in autumn and winter and primarily affects children younger than two years of age or infants below six months of age.
Bronchiolitis obliterans causes the lungs to become like what is commonly called 'popcorn lung' and it is a rare and dangerous condition that mostly affects adults, causing severe lung infections as a result of chronic exposure to toxins in the air (formaldehyde, ammonia, or metal oxide fumes). This disease causes scarring in the bronchioles thus blocking the air passages and obstructing them.
According to Healthline, there are several risk factors of a viral lung infection like bronchiolitis depending on the type of bronchiolitis and a few are mentioned here:
Premature birth
Heart or lung condition
Weak immune system
Exposure to tobacco smoke
Lack of breastfeeding while you were an infant
Coming in contact with other children in a childcare setting
Exposed to crowded environments
According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, bronchiolitis is caused by a virus that infects the bronchioles (the smallest airways in your lungs) that results in swelled-up and inflamed bronchioles. The condition is characterized by the collection of mucus in the bronchioles, which makes it difficult for air to flow freely in and out of the lungs.
Most cases of bronchiolitis are caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during winter, and individuals can be reinfected if a previous infection has a lasting effect on immunity. Bronchiolitis can also be caused by other viruses responsible for the flu or the common cold.
The viruses causing bronchiolitis can be contracted through droplets in the air when someone, who is sick, coughs, sneezes, or talks. You can even get infected by touching shared objects and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
Your doctor may ask you a few questions about the duration of fever if there's any fever or your contact with a sick person. Then the health professional may examine your lungs and pulse with an oximeter to know the level of oxygen in the blood.
Tests like X-ray, mucus testing, or urine test may be required to be sure of the condition.
There are no vaccines for bronchiolitis but an annual flu shot may help prevent the disease in children older than six months.
Doctors may prescribe certain medications like palivizumab (Synagis) to reduce the risk of RSV infections. There are corticosteroids to help clear the mucus in the lungs, reduce inflammation, and open up the airways.
Doctors may recommend oxygen treatments and immunosuppressant medications to regulate your immune system. Breathing exercises and stress reduction can help manage the symptoms as well. Lung transplant may be the best option in severe cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)