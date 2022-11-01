What Is Myositis? Know the Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment Options

Myositis is a slowly progressing rare autoimmune disease characterized by weak, painful and aching muscles. The meaning of myositis is muscle inflammation. Myositis is generally difficult to diagnose and there is no cure for this painful condition. However, people can be put into remission after they start getting treatment for Myositis.

Myositis is an autoimmune condition in which body's immune system becomes weak and starts targeting normal and healthy tissues. This disease can affect both adults and children, however there is only type of myositis called Polymyositis that specifically affects women.

According to Healthline, In the United States, there are an estimated 1,600 to 3,200 new cases per year and 50,000 to 75,000 people living with myositis.

Let us read about the types, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of myositis in detail.