‘You Try Not To Let It but Working-Mom Guilt Seeps In’: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor talks about the latest season of What Women Want.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to grace our screens with the fourth season of her talk-show What Women Want. The actor spoke to The Quint about what she wants from 2023, how she balances work and motherhood, dealing with working-mom guilt, her latest season and more.
Talking about how times have changed in Indian cinema, Kareena Kapoor says, "The kind of actors and actresses I've been interacting with…I think we women are very sure-footed and strong."
"The kind of choices all the girls are making are extremely brave. I'm happy that people are no longer looking at films as "female-centric films"...you know? We used to have these tags," the actor adds.
Kareena Kapoor further says that she can't imagine her life now without her kids or her family. But at the same time, she says, she must do things that she enjoys or wants to do which, among other things, is her career.
The actor opens up about balancing her career and motherhood, especially when it comes to working-mom guilt.
The actor goes on to talk about hosting Ranbir Kapoor, Shefali Shah, and Kapil Sharma; delves into the bond she shares with her fellow-actor Rani Mukerji, and much more.
Watch the video for more.
