Explained: Baby Formula Shortage in US and How the Country Is Tackling It

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigators then conducted a six-week inspection and later published a list of problems in March. These included lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.

In a complaint filed on Monday, the Justice Department said that Abbott Nutrition introduced adulterated baby formula into the consumer market.

Abbott maintains that there is no conclusive evidence that its formula caused the infants to fall ill and die. The Chicago-based company maintains that its products have not been directly linked to bacterial infections in children. Bacteria samples found at the plant reportedly did not match the strains collected from the two babies.

However, FDA officials said they were unable to collect bacterial strains from two of the four patients.